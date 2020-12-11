30 brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration under anti-smog measures sealed 30 brick kilns and got cases registered against their owners in addition to arresting five persons on charge of running kilns without zigzag technology.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool inspected 105 brick kilns across the tehsil Sadar and got cases registered against owner of 11 brick kilns over violation. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Noman Ali while checking 23 kilns, arrested two persons and sealed two brick kilns.

While inspecting 18 kilns, Zuneera Aftab AC Chak Jhumra handed over two kiln owners to police. She sealed brick kilns and got cases registered against owners of two brick kilns. Meanwhile, AC Sammundri sealed 8 brick kilns and arrested owner of one brick kiln whereas AC Jaranwala sealed 7 brick kilns. The assistant commissioners also imposed fine of Rs.100,000 on violators.