UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Brick Kilns Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

30 brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration under anti-smog measures sealed 30 brick kilns and got cases registered against their owners in addition to arresting five persons on charge of running kilns without zigzag technology.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool inspected 105 brick kilns across the tehsil Sadar and got cases registered against owner of 11 brick kilns over violation. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Noman Ali while checking 23 kilns, arrested two persons and sealed two brick kilns.

While inspecting 18 kilns, Zuneera Aftab AC Chak Jhumra handed over two kiln owners to police. She sealed brick kilns and got cases registered against owners of two brick kilns. Meanwhile, AC Sammundri sealed 8 brick kilns and arrested owner of one brick kiln whereas AC Jaranwala sealed 7 brick kilns. The assistant commissioners also imposed fine of Rs.100,000 on violators.

Related Topics

Police Technology Fine Jaranwala Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

52 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

2 hours ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.