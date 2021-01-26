UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Brick-kilns Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

30 brick-kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala, Zain ul Abideen has sealed 30 brick-kilns over running without zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that AC Jaranwala, along with his team, checked 86 kilns in tehsil Jaranwala and found 30 kilns in functional condition without zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

Therefore, the AC sealed these kiln houses and demolished their construction.

The AC had also issued warning to owners of another 57 brick-kilns to shift to the environment-friendly zigzag technology otherwise their construction would be demolished besides registering cases against them. Meanwhile, the AC constituted seven teams for inspection of kilns in the tehsil.

Related Topics

Technology Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Tolerance Ministry launches &#039;Festival of Huma ..

11 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

2 hours ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.