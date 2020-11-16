30 cabins removed, 8 arrested on encroachment in Kaarkhano

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive in KarKhano Market and removed 30 cabins while dozens of handcarts took into custody and booked eight persons under anti-encroachment act.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, the district administration has removed more than 400 cabins before a few weeks ago however few cabins and handcarts owners reopened their trades illegally.

The district administration again conducted an operation to remove encroachment and demolished areas that were exceeding property's limit.

The heavy contingent of the police was deployed to meet untoward incidents during the conduct of operation.

DC warned encroachment mafia to avoid malpractices of exceeding their limits otherwise strict action would be taken against those found guilty of reinstalling encroachment in Karkhano Market.