30 Candidates Including 21 Independents Contesting For NA-54, Rawalpindi-III
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) As many as 30 candidates, including 21 independents, are contesting the general elections for 54 Rawalpindi-III, while a total of 466,344 registered voters, including 241,350 males and 224,994 females, will use their right to franchise on the election day.
Ghulam Sarwar Khan, candidate of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, is contesting the election from NA-54, while Shamas Ur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Tahir Mehmood, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Syed Qamar Abbas, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, and Safeer Alam, candidate of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan, are in the running.
According to details, all arrangements had been finalized by the administration for the general elections, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also announced a polling scheme for the constituency, NA-54.
Rawalpindi district administration, on the directive of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, had finalized administrative measures, including security arrangements, to maintain law and order.
As many as 344 polling stations, including 138 male, 137 female, and 69 combined, will be set up.
There will be a total of 863 polling booths in Rawalpindi-III, NA-54 constituency. Under the polling scheme of NA-54, out of a total of 3277 staff, there are 344 presiding officers and 1726 assistant presiding officers, while 863 polling officers and 344 assistants will also perform their duties on election day.
According to a Commissioner office spokesman, the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Liaquat Ali Chatta had also ordered that the code of conduct issued by ECP should be implemented in letter and spirit, adding that all possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all activities should be strictly monitored.
Special security arrangements were also being finalized for the sensitive polling stations, he added.
