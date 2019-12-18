30% cars to be shifted on electric by 2030: NTDC

National Transmission and Distribution Company (NTDC) on Wednesday told Public Accounts Committee's subcommittee that 30 percent cars will be using electricity as fuel by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):National Transmission and Distribution Company (NTDC) on Wednesday told Public Accounts Committee's subcommittee that 30 percent cars will be using electricity as fuel by 2030.

In a briefing on exploration of cheaper sources of power generation including renewable energy to the subcommittee of PAC, headed by Senator Shibli Faraz, the officials from NTDC also said that financing of projects for 2025 would also be finalized by June next year.

After the approval of these projects, the capacity of NTDC would be increased by 90 percent, the officials added.

They told the committee that the draft report of National transmission distribution plan by 2040 would be received by March next year and the plan would be finalized by June 2020.

Secretary power division Irfan Ali told the committee that Asian Development Bank (ADB) had given the approval of a plan regarding circular debt and the plan would bring down the debt at "Zero" by December 2022 will be submitted to NEPRA after approval from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

The secretary said that by the end of December, 100 feeders in PESCO would be free of line loses, electricity theft and pilferage whereas ABC cable had also been purchased to curb "Kunda System".

He said employees of all DISCOs also perform night duty to keep an eye on the transmission lines to arrest people using "Kunda".

"These are actions have been taken to bring down the circular debt at Zero" the secretary added.

The Convener Shibli Faraz said that the sole purpose of the committee was to provide cheap electricity to the consumers and control the circular debt.

The officials from the Central Power Purchasing Company (CPPA) said that the demand of electricity of 23 billion units had increased in last five years as the company used to sell 71 billion units 5 years ago and now selling 94 billion units annually.

The secretary power division said that solarization of Balochistan was not a solution of electricity crisis in the province.

Electricity cost needed to be bring down in Balochistan, he added.

He said at present there were 39,000 registered tube wells but in reality, around 50,000 tube wells were functional using 60 horsepower motors for water pumping which was causing not just water depletion but also using enough electricity.

He said a fresh feasibility study would be finalized by January next year to address the issues of Balochistan.