30 cases registered against gas decanting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday registered 30 cases against people involved in decanting in the provincial capital.

According to the police, Cantonment Division registered 13, City two, Civil Lines three, Saddar three, Iqbal Town three and Model Town division registered six cases.

As many as 642 cases had been registered against gas decanting in residential areas during the current year.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani directed SHOs to continue operations against gas filling shops in residentialareas.