30 Cases Registered For Minimum Wages' Non-payment: ICT Admin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to ensure implementation of labour laws within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad.

During the last month, ICT Labour Department had inspected 314 private entities in Islamabad and issued challans to 190 establishments for violating the relevant laws, said the ICT spokesman.

Talking to APP, he said 30 cases were registered against the violators for non-payment of minimum wages to the workers.

