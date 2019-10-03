UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Cattle Pens Shifted Outside City, 25 Others Named In FIRs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:13 PM

30 cattle pens shifted outside city, 25 others named in FIRs

Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM) launched a crackdown against illegal cattle pens and parking stands and shifted 30 cattle pens outside the city area on the orders of commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM) launched a crackdown against illegal cattle pens and parking stands and shifted 30 cattle pens outside the city area on the orders of commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Thursday.

FIRs were registered against 25 other illegal cattle pens, while an overall fine worth Rs105,000 was imposed on owners of cattle pens and deposited by the violators, said an official release.

FIRs were also registered against eleven illegal parking stands while 38 others were reported to police.

The MCM teams also erased wall chalking and removed banners and posters during operation from Clock Tower Chowk to Kotla Tolay Khan, Chungi No 7.

Commissioner has ordered that all the illegal parking stands including those at important points in the city should face action and 'Free Parking' boards be installed there.

Related Topics

Multan Police Fine All From

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

24 minutes ago

Hazardous air pollutants cross WHO safe air qualit ..

7 minutes ago

Netflix in Italy tax evasion probe: reports

7 minutes ago

Resident seeks more parking plazas in Islamabad

7 minutes ago

Over 7,600 Pakistani students studying at US varsi ..

7 minutes ago

Advisor visits small hydel projects in Lower Dir, ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.