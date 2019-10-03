30 cattle pens shifted outside city, 25 others named in FIRs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM) launched a crackdown against illegal cattle pens and parking stands and shifted 30 cattle pens outside the city area on the orders of commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Thursday.

FIRs were registered against 25 other illegal cattle pens, while an overall fine worth Rs105,000 was imposed on owners of cattle pens and deposited by the violators, said an official release.

FIRs were also registered against eleven illegal parking stands while 38 others were reported to police.

The MCM teams also erased wall chalking and removed banners and posters during operation from Clock Tower Chowk to Kotla Tolay Khan, Chungi No 7.

Commissioner has ordered that all the illegal parking stands including those at important points in the city should face action and 'Free Parking' boards be installed there.