30 clerk of police department transferred

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has transferred and posted 30 clerks of Faisalabad region.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, clerks -- Azhar Ali, Muhammad Shakeel, Irshad Ali, Muhammad Sarwar Shafi, Muhammad Tasleem, Abdus Sattar, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Usman Javaid, Muhammad Nasir Khan, Muhammad Ishaq, Abid Ali, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Amir Rafiq, Saeed Akhtar and Asif Shaheen were transferred from other districts to Faisalabad while Munawwar Hussain, Muhammad Yousuf, Zafar Iqbal, Kashan Riaz, Ghulam Hussain, Asif Javaid, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Ghafoor, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Shehzad Aslam, Javaid Iqbal and Sajid Ghafoor were transferred from Faisalabad to Chiniot.

Similarly, Riaz Hussain and Intizar Ali were transferred from Faisalabad to Jhang whereas Abdul Ghaffarwas transferred to Toba Tek Singh, sources added.