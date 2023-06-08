UrduPoint.com

30 Cops Pinned Promotional Badges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Thursday organized a special ceremony at the Central Police Office in honor of the officers who were recently promoted to the rank of inspector.

The IG Punjab and other senior police officers pinned new ranks to 30 promoted inspectors from various districts including Lahore in the ceremony.

Dr Usman Anwar congratulated all the officers on their promotion to the rank of inspector and expressed good wishes for the future. He said that during this week, more than 8300 promotions have been made across Punjab, 600 promotions in patrolling police, service structure of CTD has also been fixed.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the health profile of police force is complete and psychological profiling of convicted personnel will be undertaken now. He reiterated that all resources and funds are being utilized for welfare, promotion, efficiency of police personnel.

He directed that there should be no delay in registration of FIRs, investigation on merit be conducted, besides ensuring immediate delivery of justice to the victim.

The IG Punjab directed to familiarize themselves with information technology applications and tools under IT-based policing. He further said that the encirclement around fugitive proclaimed offenders inside and outside the country should be further tightened and the dangerous criminals involved in serious crimes should be brought under the law and punished by the courts.

Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah along with other officers were present in the ceremony.

