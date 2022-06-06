UrduPoint.com

30 Corona Patients Quarantine At Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

30 Corona patients quarantine at home

As many as 30 people who tested positive for Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while three more people were diagnosed with the fatal virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 30 people who tested positive for Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while three more people were diagnosed with the fatal virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority (DHA) here on Monday, the total infected cases included 43,135 from Rawalpindi, while 3,507 from other districts.

Among the news cases, two were residents of the Rawalpindi Cantonment and another of the Rawal town area.

The report further said that 6,881,819 people across the district, including 44,791 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the vaccination drive was launched.

DHA shared that during the last 24 hours, 533 samples were collected, out of which 530 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 500 Migrants From Africa Arrive in Italy's La ..

Over 500 Migrants From Africa Arrive in Italy's Lampedusa in 24 Hours - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Govt. taking steps to complete 3200 megawatts proj ..

Govt. taking steps to complete 3200 megawatts projects: NA told

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange Joins SSE Initiative

Pakistan Stock Exchange Joins SSE Initiative

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

2 minutes ago
 Health experts ask citizens to take preventive mea ..

Health experts ask citizens to take preventive measures to avoid heat-illness

2 minutes ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.