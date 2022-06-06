30 Corona patients quarantine at home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 30 people who tested positive for Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while three more people were diagnosed with the fatal virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority (DHA) here on Monday, the total infected cases included 43,135 from Rawalpindi, while 3,507 from other districts.

Among the news cases, two were residents of the Rawalpindi Cantonment and another of the Rawal town area.

The report further said that 6,881,819 people across the district, including 44,791 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the vaccination drive was launched.

DHA shared that during the last 24 hours, 533 samples were collected, out of which 530 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent.