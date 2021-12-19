30 Corona patients under treatment in two major hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of Coronavirus infected patients is constantly decreasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as only 30 patients were under treatment in the two big health facilities of the provincial metropolis.

According to the management, the Khyber Teaching Hospital has 122 specified beds for Corona patients, but now only 21 patients are under treatment and the remaining 101 beds have become vacant.

Similarly, the hospital has allocated 28 ventilators for Corona patients and now only 6 such patients were on ventilators while 6 were under treatment in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Furthermore, out of the total 31 beds allocated for patients of facing difficulty in breathing, 9 were occupied.

During the period of the last 24 hours only one new Corona patient has been admitted to the hospital.

Similarly, a spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has also confirmed a significant drop in the number of Corona patients in the hospital. Only two patients were under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.