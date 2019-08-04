30 counters established to provide Sehat Insaf Card

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to CM Punjab, Javed Akhtar Ansari distributed Sehat Insaf Card among deserving citizens, at Shah Ruknuddin Aalam Colony, here on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony, Javed Akhtar Ansari stated that PTI government had promised provision healthcare facilities to masses.

He said that Sehat Insaf Card holder would avail health facility to Rs 720,000 in specific private and all government hospitals.

In Multan, about 30 counters set up to provide the cards to citizens.

Ansari informed that 6.8 million cards would be given to the poor people in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also spoke and urged masses to contact him in case of non-availability of the cards. He promised to take action against the responsible persons in case they remained deprived of the cards.