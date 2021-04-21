30 criminals apprehended

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested 30 criminals including proclaimed offenders during last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that police teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 13 other criminals from different areas and recovered ten pistols, a gun, a rifle, a Kalashnikov from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, police arrested 10 drug peddlers and seized2 kg hashish, opium, bhakhi and 44 liters liquor.

The police also arrested three gamblers with stake money of Rs 6,120.