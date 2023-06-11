UrduPoint.com

30 Criminals Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 30 criminals including 27 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids in the areas of their respective jurisdictions and arrested 30 criminals, some of them were identified as Aslam, Nouman, Shahid, Ramzan, Rohail, Sohail, Tahir, Taimoor and others.

The police recovered five pistols, two guns, a revolver, a carbine, 6.690 kg Hashishand 177-litre liquor from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

