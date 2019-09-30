30 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:56 PM
Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 30 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district and recovered 3 pistols from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 30 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district and recovered 3 pistols from their possession.
The police recovered 240 gram hashish and 139 liter liquor from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.