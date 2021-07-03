30 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 0.

6 Kg hashish and 61 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 22 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 29,230.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 4 persons and recovered 2 pistols and 2 rifles from them. Further investigation was underway, said police.