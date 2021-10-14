30 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 16 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 Kg hashish and 400 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 8 gamblers and recovered Rs. 6,610 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols and one rifle from them. Further investigation was underway, police said.