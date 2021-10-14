UrduPoint.com

30 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

Police on Thursday arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 16 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 Kg hashish and 400 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 8 gamblers and recovered Rs. 6,610 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols and one rifle from them. Further investigation was underway, police said.

