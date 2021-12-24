30 'criminals' Held, Contraband Seized
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 30 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed six proclaimed offenders and eight drug-pushers and recovered 0.
7-kg hashish and 39 litres of liquor from them.
The police also held four gamblers and recovered Rs 6,500 stake money from them.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered six pistols, three rifles, one gun and a number of bullets from them.