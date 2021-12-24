30 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police Friday arrested 30 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 30 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed six proclaimed offenders and eight drug-pushers and recovered 0.

7-kg hashish and 39 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered Rs 6,500 stake money from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered six pistols, three rifles, one gun and a number of bullets from them.