30 criminals held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Wednesday arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug pushers and recovered 6.

65 Kg hashish and 205 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered Rs. 9,720 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 2 guns and 2 rifles from them.