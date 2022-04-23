30 criminals held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police also held 8 persons over displaying weapons and two over violation of price control Act.

In a crackdown against gamblers, the police arrested 3 persons with stake money.