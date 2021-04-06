UrduPoint.com
30 Criminals Held Drugs, Weapons Seized

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday said 30 alleged criminals were arrested and drugs and illegal weapons were recovered from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 12 drug-pushers and recovered 1.

7-kg hashish and 67 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 10 gamblers with stake money of Rs 4,120.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested five persons and recovered four pistols, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police rounded up three kite-flyers/ sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.

