30 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 proclaimed offenders and 20 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish and 174 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 3 persons and recovered 2 pistols, one dagger and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

