30 criminals held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 30 criminals from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held 8 drug pushers and recovered 4.

1 kilogram hashish and 56 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 accused and recovered 7 pistols, two rifles from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.