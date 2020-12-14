30 Criminals Held In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 30 criminals from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police spokesperson, teams held 8 drug pushers and recovered 4.
1 kilogram hashish and 56 liter liquor from their possession.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 accused and recovered 7 pistols, two rifles from their possession during the same period.
Further investigation was underway.