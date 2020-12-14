UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Criminals Held In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:59 PM

30 criminals held in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 30 criminals from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 30 criminals from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held 8 drug pushers and recovered 4.

1 kilogram hashish and 56 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 accused and recovered 7 pistols, two rifles from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

1 minute ago

MQM-P workers like bulwark against anti-state elem ..

2 minutes ago

Lahorites reject negative politics of PDM: Mian Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Lahorites prove they satisfied with Imran Khan, Pu ..

6 minutes ago

ICT admin discards 2000 liter of contaminated milk ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Hotdesk partner to support DED Trad ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.