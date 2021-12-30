30 'criminals', including 14 POs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 30 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. According to police, raiding teams nabbed 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 6 drug pushers and recovered 300 gram hashish and 55 liters liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 people and recovered 8 pistols, two rifles anda number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.