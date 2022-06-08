UrduPoint.com

30 'criminals' Including 2 POs Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 07:52 PM

30 'criminals' including 2 POs held

Police Wednesday arrested 30 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Police Wednesday arrested 30 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, police teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12 drug-pushers and recovered 3.

02-kg hashish and 74 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,220 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 persons and recovered eight pistols, two guns, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Salman Rafique promises people-friendly health bud ..

Salman Rafique promises people-friendly health budget

7 minutes ago
 Indian forces arrest over 300 Kashmiris this year

Indian forces arrest over 300 Kashmiris this year

7 minutes ago
 Thal Express schedule changed

Thal Express schedule changed

7 minutes ago
 3 junkyard owners booked during anti-dengue campai ..

3 junkyard owners booked during anti-dengue campaign

7 minutes ago
 Initial electoral rolls of Shaheed Benazirabad on ..

Initial electoral rolls of Shaheed Benazirabad on display

7 minutes ago
 Police apprehends 3500 history sheeters during ope ..

Police apprehends 3500 history sheeters during operation Al-Badar across South P ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.