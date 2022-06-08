30 'criminals' including 2 POs held

Police Wednesday arrested 30 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Police Wednesday arrested 30 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, police teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12 drug-pushers and recovered 3.

02-kg hashish and 74 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,220 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 persons and recovered eight pistols, two guns, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.