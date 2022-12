SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha police arrested 30 alleged criminals including 17 proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday that the different raiding teams arrested 30 outlaws and recovered five pistols, two guns, one revolver, one carbine, 8.690-kg charas and 277-liter liquor from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.