30 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:The police arrested 30 criminals and recovered drugs/weapons from their possession during separate raids across the district on Friday.

According to police sources their teams conducted raids at various locations and caught eight drug peddlers recovered 82 litres liquor,1.

86 kg hash from their possession.The police apprehended another five men in possession of ammunition including repeaters, pistols and rounds etc.

Meanwhile, seven gamblers, three beggers, seven others were also caught for illegally refiling LPG.

Separate cases were registered against the outlaws at concerned police stations.