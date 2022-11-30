30 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested 30 criminals during a ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

Police said that the raiding teams nabbed 30 criminals and recovered 550 grams hashish,300 liters wine,9 pistols, 5 guns, 3 motorcycles and valuables worth Rs.50,000 from them.

The accused were identified as--Saleem, Ali, Hamza, Roushan, Tahir, Kaleem, Wasim, Taimoor, Azhar, Akram, Waheed,Wahid and others.