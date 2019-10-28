30-day ban imposes on transportation of different 9 items

District administration Charsadda under Section 144CrPC has imposed ban on transportation of nine different items for 30 days outside the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :District administration Charsadda under Section 144CrPC has imposed ban on transportation of nine different items for 30 days outside the district.

In a notification issued here Monday stated that ban has been imposed on unlawful transportation of different commodities including sale and purchase of petrol, acid, crockery items, old tyres, sound systems and load speakers.

The ban also imposed on pillion riding, opening of arms' shops, display of ammunition and inflammatory speeches in limits of the district. Strict action would be taken against violators.