30 dead, 65 injured in Bajaur blast during JUI-F worker convention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 30 people were killed while 65 others got injured in a big explosion at the worker convention of the JUI-F in Dubai Mor in Khar area, officials of the Rescue-1122 confirmed here on Sunday.

The official said that soon after the blast, relief operations were in progress and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital and the officials of the law enforcement and security forces cordoned off the entire area.

He said among the injured, 15 people were in critical condition and many of the injured are being shifted to Peshawar.

The death toll might be increased along with dozens of other injured, the official said.