30 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

As many as 30 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 143 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as 30 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 143 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 1,678 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,231 while 16,018 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 251 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 92 at DHQ Hospital and 80 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,256 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.