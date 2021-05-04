UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:32 PM

30 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

As many as 30 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 143 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as 30 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 143 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 1,678 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,231 while 16,018 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 251 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 92 at DHQ Hospital and 80 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,256 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim c ..

5 minutes ago

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,100 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

Former Naval Chief Admiral Karamat laid to rest

3 minutes ago

Motorway police bans Private bus service after tra ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to make efforts for socio-economic developmen ..

3 minutes ago

Over 5000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.