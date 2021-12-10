30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan

Over 30 affected families of Tehsil Datah Khel, district North Waziristan returned home from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 30 affected families of Tehsil Datah Khel, district North Waziristan returned home from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border on Friday.

KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Iqbal Wazir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and security officials welcomed them on arrival to their homeland.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister, Iqbal Wazir said that he himself was supervising all arrangements for the affectees of North Wariristan. He said beside Relief Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Civil Defence and Rescue teams, NADRA and civil administration were also providing better facilities to affectees.

He said all arrangements for provision of shelters, blankets and medicines had been completed.

The provincial minister said the return of affectees from Afghanistan had proved that complete peace had been restored in the area for which all security forces including Pak Army and general public had rendered huge sacrifices.

Iqbal Wazir said the restoration of peace in the country and the province including newly merged districts was top priority of incumbent provincial and Federal governments.

He said after the restoration of peace, the process of development was in full swing. He added that people of Waziristan were fully supporting the Pak Army for the restoration of peace.