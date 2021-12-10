UrduPoint.com

30 Displaced Families Return Home From Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan

Over 30 affected families of Tehsil Datah Khel, district North Waziristan returned home from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 30 affected families of Tehsil Datah Khel, district North Waziristan returned home from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border on Friday.

KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Iqbal Wazir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and security officials welcomed them on arrival to their homeland.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister, Iqbal Wazir said that he himself was supervising all arrangements for the affectees of North Wariristan. He said beside Relief Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Civil Defence and Rescue teams, NADRA and civil administration were also providing better facilities to affectees.

He said all arrangements for provision of shelters, blankets and medicines had been completed.

The provincial minister said the return of affectees from Afghanistan had proved that complete peace had been restored in the area for which all security forces including Pak Army and general public had rendered huge sacrifices.

Iqbal Wazir said the restoration of peace in the country and the province including newly merged districts was top priority of incumbent provincial and Federal governments.

He said after the restoration of peace, the process of development was in full swing. He added that people of Waziristan were fully supporting the Pak Army for the restoration of peace.

Related Topics

Afghanistan North Waziristan Army Border All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

2 minutes ago
 Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeti ..

Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeting with Scholz

1 minute ago
 MWM delegation meets DG Rangers

MWM delegation meets DG Rangers

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago
 Verstappen takes first practice honours in Abu Dha ..

Verstappen takes first practice honours in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Minister discusses agriculture promotion, wheat ta ..

Minister discusses agriculture promotion, wheat target, fertiliser prices

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.