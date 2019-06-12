UrduPoint.com
30 Drivers Challaned In Sargodha

Wed 12th June 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz here on Wednesday challaned 30 drivers for overcharging, overloading and installation of poor quality CNG cylinders.

The DRTA Secretary during the ongoing drive against traffic violators visited Sargodha-Lahore road at Bhagtanwala area and challaned 30 drivers and impounded two vehicles and imposed Rs 15,000 fines on them.

More Stories From Pakistan

