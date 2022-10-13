30 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; huge quantity of narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested 30 accused besides recovering over 22 kilogram marijuana, 138 liters of liquor and five bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that City police held Zubair Ahmed on recovery of 1680 grams charras. Waris Khan police in a raid recovered 1600 grams marijuana from the possession of Ghaffar Ahmed and 1810 grams from Muzaffar Hussain.

Airport police in an operation also seized 1800 grams marijuana and held Kamran alias Kami. Cantt police rounded up Zarha Mehmood for possessing three kilogram marijuana.

In other raids, Saddar Wah, Mandra, Jatli, Dhamial, Rawat, Gungmandi, Rattaamral, Bani, Cantt, Kahuta, New Town, Morgah and Taxila police conducted raids in their jurisdictions and rounded up other accused on recovery of narcotics, 138 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all outlaws while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.