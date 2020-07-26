30 feet breach in canal destroys crops

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Farmers expressed concern over 30 feet breach in a canal at Mauza Aliwali in tehsil Alipur/The breach caused havoc with crops, on scores of acres in the area, said farmers namely Abdur Rasheed, Ghazanfar, Fazal Abbas, Allah Bukhash and others while talking to APP.

They urged upon district administration and irrigation department to plug the breach immediately and also compensate farmers as crops on scores of acres underwent complete disaster. They stated that they were already faced with numerous issues pertaining to agriculture. The recent mishap will affect them severely, they concluded.