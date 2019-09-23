30 female staffers at Poly Clinic being pressurized' to take complaint against AED back

The Poly Clinic management has allegedly started pressure tactics against female staffer who had complaint against assistance executive director for his abusive attitude against them to return their complaint

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) The Poly Clinic management has allegedly started pressure tactics against female staffer who had complaint against assistance executive director for his abusive attitude against them to return their complaint.It is pertinent to mention here that more than 30 female staffers had filed a complaint against Assistance Executive Director Dr Farooq Akhtar for using abusive language against them and misbehaving with them.

Despite, couple of days has gone after the application; no action could be taken against the suspected medical officer.

Later, Dr Farooq started putting pressure on the applicants through security officers for return of their application.

The sources said that when Dr Farooq got failed to force them, he now started targeting these staffer individually.Dr Farooq has warned female para-medical staffer for departmental action against them if they didn't file application against their colleague who offers resistance to the AED.

The management was now forcing every complainant to file a separate application against their colleague.