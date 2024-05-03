Open Menu

30 Female Students Of KP To Get Fully Funded Scholarship For 2 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Under the Chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, an MOU was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Improvement Project and Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Under the Chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, an MOU was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Improvement Project and Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand.

Under the MOU, 30 female students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would get fully funded scholarships for 2 years, Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub said.

Through this scholarship students will get admission in 7 different academic disciplines, Arshad Ayub disclosed.

These scholarships will start from August 2024 for 2 years, the Provincial Minister said, adding, the purpose of SMO is to build women’s skills and empower women. “Our graduates will return to Pakistan and work for the development of the society,” he added.

He said he would continue to work for public welfare in this way.

