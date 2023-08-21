Open Menu

30 Fertilizer Dealers Booked On Hoarding, Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 09:49 PM

30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

In line with the directions of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, a crackdown is underway against hoarders and overcharging on fertilizers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :In line with the directions of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, a crackdown is underway against hoarders and overcharging on fertilizers.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that the agriculture task force held 69 inspections and registered 30 cases against fertilizer dealers during the last one week.

The teams also arrested 10 people and sealed 19 shops in different areas of the division. They seized 4,450 urea bags during raids and imposed Rs 64,000 fine on profiteers, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine

Recent Stories

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

3 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

3 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

3 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

3 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

49 seconds ago
 Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Sci ..

Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Science College

52 seconds ago
PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's pract ..

PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's practice match

5 minutes ago
 Iqra University clarifies misleading reports regar ..

Iqra University clarifies misleading reports regarding Barri's association

54 seconds ago
 Commissioner seek proposals for HFH's revamping in ..

Commissioner seek proposals for HFH's revamping in two days

55 seconds ago
 Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpract ..

Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpractices

5 minutes ago
 SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registratio ..

SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registration, legal collaboration

54 minutes ago
 Famous research journal honors Pakistani scientist ..

Famous research journal honors Pakistani scientist

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan