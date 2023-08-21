30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

In line with the directions of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, a crackdown is underway against hoarders and overcharging on fertilizers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :In line with the directions of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, a crackdown is underway against hoarders and overcharging on fertilizers.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that the agriculture task force held 69 inspections and registered 30 cases against fertilizer dealers during the last one week.

The teams also arrested 10 people and sealed 19 shops in different areas of the division. They seized 4,450 urea bags during raids and imposed Rs 64,000 fine on profiteers, he added.