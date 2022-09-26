UrduPoint.com

30 Food Outlets Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

30 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 30 food points and five milk-carrying vehicles over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed a fine of Rs 559,000 to 30 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team imposed a fine amounting to Rs 17,000 to five milk supplying vehicles on adulteration.

The food safety teams discarded 460-liter adulterated milk, 30-kg tea leaflets and 15 liters expired cold drinks while notices were also issued to 247 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

