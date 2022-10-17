UrduPoint.com

30 Food Points Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

30 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed Rs 321,000 fine on 30 food points while three shops were sealed over law violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (operation) PFA Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwer, conducted raids at various markets across the district and imposed fine amounting to Rs 321,000 on food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

The food safety teams discarded 60-liter adulterated milk, 48 liters cold drink,5kg substandard sweets,5kg chemicals and 5 kg unwholesome meat, while notices were issued to 217 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and unhygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Market

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

3 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.