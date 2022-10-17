30 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed Rs 321,000 fine on 30 food points while three shops were sealed over law violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (operation) PFA Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwer, conducted raids at various markets across the district and imposed fine amounting to Rs 321,000 on food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

The food safety teams discarded 60-liter adulterated milk, 48 liters cold drink,5kg substandard sweets,5kg chemicals and 5 kg unwholesome meat, while notices were issued to 217 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and unhygienic foods.