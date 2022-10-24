30 food points, five milk carrying vehicles fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 30 food points and five milk carrying vehicles over various violations in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams, inspected different shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 373,000 on 30 food points and five sub-standard milk carrying vehicles over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificateand adulteration.

The PFA also served 273 warning notices to 273 food points on violation.