30 Free Sapling Distribution Points Set Up In ICT

Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:43 PM

Ministry of Climate Change in its Monsoon plantation under Prime Minister Imran Khan's ambitious 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project set up 30 free saplings distribution points across the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Climate Change in its Monsoon plantation under Prime Minister Imran Khan's ambitious 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project set up 30 free saplings distribution points across the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, a ministry official said the monsoon plantation aimed at engaging civil society especially youth and all stakeholders to take ownership of the mega afforestation programme. "It is for the sake of future generations and sustainability of the country's biodiversity, ecology and wildlife which is seriously under stress due to adverse impacts of climate change," he added.

He informed that public would be given access to plantation sites and free saplings would be easily from the distribution points established in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The free saplings distribution points have been established at G-9 Markaz (Tehzeeb Bakers), G-13 Markaz (Cash and Carry), Bara Kaho (Punjab Cash and Carry), Park Road, Sawan Garden, PWD (Main Bazar), Bahria Town Phase-4, DHA-II Islamabad, Centaurus Mall, Giga Mall, Horitculture Department of Bahria Town (3 sites), Shaheen Chemist Jinnah Avenue, D.

Watson Chemist Blue Area, F-6 Markaz, F-10 Markaz and G-11 Markaz, he added.

The official noted that there had been several sapling supply points were set up in Gulberg Greens, Multi professional Housing Society, CBR Housing Society, T&T Housing Society, Veteran Cooperative Housing Society, Save Mart G-6, Loafology Bakery & Caf�, The Monal Restaurant, Chaaye Khana Bahria Phase IV, Des Pardes Saidpur Village, Tandoori Restaurant F-10/1, Shams Store F-6 Markaz, Marble Stone Ice Cream F-7 Markaz and also at Chattha's F-10/2.

He was of the view that people shall participate in the plantation campaign to revive the spoiled forest cover of the federal capital which had been tainted due to various development projects and housings raised in ICT.

