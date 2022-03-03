30 free surgeries at LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistani doctors performed free surgeries on 30 patients for gallbladder and pancreas at a workshop, held at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Thursday.

The three-day workshop is being jointly organised by Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology Punjab (Chapter) and Asian Group of Endoscopic Ultrasound (AGEU). The doctors from all five provinces of Pakistan were introduced modern therapies, and practical demonstrations were presented about gastroenterology and gallbladder diseases through which the patient could be healed with the least amount of time and less pain.

Post-graduate Medical Institute Principal Professor Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar urged the young doctors to acquire professional expertise in the important field like endoscopy and serve the suffering humanity to the fullest.

American physician Dr. Khalid Hussain said endoscopic ultrasound was the best technique for modern treatment without surgery. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that for ERCP and EUS, patients in the private sector have to bear very high expenses while the state-of-the-art Gastroenterology Department at Lahore General was providing almost free services.