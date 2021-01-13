30 goats die in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :About 30 goats died following in a collision between car and bus, in limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police station, on Tuesday late night.

Similarly, five persons also sustained injuries in the mishap.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a bus was heading to Lahore from Kot Addu, after loading goats on roof top. All of a sudden, it collided with a car due to dilapidated road and heavy smog.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Hospital. However, the police concerned are investigating the incident.