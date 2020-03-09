30 held for flying kites in Sialkot

Police arrested 30 persons for flying kites and recovered 1500 kites and several spools of string from his possession

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : Police arrested 30 persons for flying kites and recovered 1500 kites and several spools of string from his possession.

Police said on Monday that different police stations raided at the roof top of houses in different localities and arrested 30 persons for flying kites.

The police recovered kites and several spools of string from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.