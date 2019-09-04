30 held for selling obscene content in Islamabad

Islamabad police have arrested 30 persons from various areas of the city for selling/showing obscene content to children/adults and confiscated movies, videos as well as computers from them

According to police, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to all police personals for crackdown against those selling or showing illegal movies or videos to children.

Following his directions, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all Zonal SPs to constitute special teams to carry out raids on such places.

These teams raided in various areas of Golra , Tarnol and Shams Colony police stations and nabbed 30 persons and recovered illegal videos, immoral material and computers from them.

IGP further directed not to spare those involved in this ugly business and continue crackdown against them.

He said that investigation on such cases should be completed at earliest and challans to be submitted in courts for punishment to the accused.

The police chief said that members of conciliatory committees at police stations, parents and teachers of educational institutions should be sensitized on this issue.

He sought their cooperation to curb this crime and urged them to look after their children in that regard otherwise stern action would be taken.