30 Held In Crackdown Against Profiteers In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

The district administration here Thursday launched crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed fine against the violators on the spot

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday launched crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed fine against the violators on the spot.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Saif Ullah Dogar paid surprise visits in different areas of the city and registered 55 FIRs, imposed fine worth Rs 400,000 while 30 persons were also arrested involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

The DC said the campaign against profiteers would continue till achieving the desired results.

He said if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates, he would be strongly dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

He also asked the traders to display government prescribed rates list in front of their shop.

The DC also urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action would be taken against them according to law.

