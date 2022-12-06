UrduPoint.com

30 Held Over Blocking Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 07:30 PM

30 held over blocking roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 30 people on the charge of blocking roads for vehicular traffic in different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesperson said that on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Asif Siddique, a vigorous campaign was launched against those people who were causing blockage of roads by parking vehicles and handcarts on the roads.

During the campaign, the traffic police nabbed 30 people from different parts of the city including four people from Aminpur Bazaar, one each from Marzi Pura and Kamal Pur, two each from Jhumra Road, Station Chowk and Chak No.266-RB Adda, six from Sammundri Road, five from Chak 74-JB Adda, four from 240 Morr and three from Tandlianwala Road.

These accused were locked behind bars while further action against them was under way, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Tandlianwala From

Recent Stories

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

19 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing ..

Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing notice to summon Imran Khan

33 minutes ago
 Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

50 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.