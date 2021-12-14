30 held with contraband

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 30 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 30 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and seven drug pushers and recovered 0.

4 kg hashish and 293 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 21,630 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested three people and recovered one pistol, two rifles, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.